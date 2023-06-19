Adipurush: Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir Receive Death Threats Amid Backlash; Latter Seeks Protection

Amid the controversy surrounding Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, the director of the film, Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir have now received death threats. As reported by Free Press Journal, Kshatriya Karni Sena recently held a press conference in Madhya Pradesh when a group leader threatened to kill Om Raut. “We will kill the director, haath mein aaya toh koot denge, we are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him," Dr. Raj Shekhawat, National President of Kshatriya Karni Sena reportedly said.

At the same press conference, group member Indal Singh Rana also allegedly threatened Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and said, “Sheher bhi tera, ghar bhi, tera, sar bhi tera, aur joota rahega kshatriya karni sena ka."

Advertisement

Following the threats, Manoj received protection from Mumbai police. He had expressed that his life is in danger and had filed a written complaint alleging some people threatened him on social media. He had also claimed receiving a threat via email.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. However, the film has been facing backlash due to its dialogues.