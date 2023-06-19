Adipurush: PIL Filed Against Makers For Depicting Ram As An 'Angry Man'; Om Raut Reacts

Ever since its release, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been ruling headlines. Alas, for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a PIL was also filed against the makers of Adipurush for allegedly showing Lord Ram as an angry man and for taking creative liberty with the film. Now, the film’s director Om Raut has reacted to the allegations.

In a recent interview with Republic World, Om Raut backed Lord Ram’s ‘angry man depiction’ and said, “He is in the war field, he is in the middle of a war, he is also a king, so he is aggressive, he is in the war space".

Raut was also joined by the film’s dialogue writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir who added, “It’s a rumour that Lord Ram never lost his temper. If you study Valmiki’s version or Tulsi’s version of Ramayana, this will become clear."

During the interview, Raut was also asked of the use of graphics ingited the controversy around his film. To this, he said, “When, as a child, I saw Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, it was phenomenal. It created a great impact on me. They used technology which was extremely modern for that period. We had never seen anything like that on TV before that. That work made an impact on me and we created Adipurush to make an impact on future generations."