Adipurush: Prabhas Fans Thrash A Cine-Goer After He Compares Film's VFX With PlayStation; Watch

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans were excited to see the film on the big screen, especially after the trailer of the same was launched. That wait is finally over now for Prabhas fans as several of them thronged to theatres all across the country. However, at one such theatre, there was a skirmish post screening when a cine-goer was beaten up for giving a negative review to the film.

In a video accessed by News18, the said cine-goer was giving a media interview where he could be heard saying that Prabhas didn’t fit the role of Lord Ram.

He further criticised the graphics and VFX of Adipurush stating that the same was worse than the PlayStation graphics. Meanwhile, a hoard of fans who were listening to the interview started hurling abuses at him and after that they roughed him at Prasad IMAX theatre in Hyderabad.

On Thursday, Aamir Khan Productions shared a trailer of Adipurush on Instagram and wished the entire team all the best. The official handle of Aamir Khan Productions wrote, “May it win the hearts of audiences all across the world." All the lead actors of the film, along with director Om Raut and T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar were tagged in the post.

The trailer shared by Aamir Khan Productions depicts the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana and Jatayu’s attempt to stop him. It also shows Lord Ram preparing his army to attack Lanka and rescue Sita from Ravan’s clutches.