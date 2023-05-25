Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon To Release The Next Song Ram Siya Ram On May 29

Team Adipurush is all set to create history once again. Raising the benchmark a notch higher, the team along with the media fraternity is set to orchestrate a spectacular launch of the second song from the film, titled Ram Siya Ram, across a myriad of platforms on 29th May 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sung and composed by the musical duo Sachet-Parampara, lyrics by Manoj Muntashir this groundbreaking release will transcend boundaries and captivate audiences worldwide. From movie channels, music channels, to general entertainment channels (GECs), radio station spanning over 70+ markets across India, national news channels, outdoor billboards, music streaming platforms, ticketing partners, movie theatres, video streaming platforms and all major social media platforms, to screen the song real-time at 12 noon on May 29 reverberating far and wide.

Earlier this month, the trailer was released with a grand launch, Kriti Sanon was seen speaking about her feeling of being a part of such a role that is a dream for many actors to play in their lifetime. “I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special," she said during the trailer launch.

The actress further thanked director Om Raut and added, “I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed."

Speaking about her character, Kriti further mentioned, “I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered."

The Adipurush trailer is a feast for the senses, showcasing stunning visuals, breathtaking sequences, and a stellar cast of actors who bring their A-game to the table. Indeed being a visual spectacle, this magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screen. The film revisits a golden chapter in Indian history, adding an air of authenticity and grandeur to an already captivating story.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh NairRetrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023. Apart from Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, the film also stars Sunny Singh in a pivotal role.