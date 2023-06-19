Adipurush: Prabhas Reveals He Was Apprehensive To Play Lord Ram; 'It Was A Great Responsibility'

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has sparked a wave of mixed reactions among cinema lovers and critics. The film, which delves into the epic tale of Ramayan, has faced its fair share of criticism for its subpar visual effects, dialogues and questionable portrayal of the characters. However, despite the negativity, Adipurush has managed to sail through the weekend with over Rs 200 crore. Prabhas who essayed Raghav, a character modelled after God Ram has finally spoken about his portrayal post release.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Bahubali actor revealed that while there were certainly apprehensions, there were no reservations regarding saying yes to the role, “There were apprehensions, but no reservations. Portraying such a revered figure comes with a great responsibility, considering the emotional and spiritual attachment people have towards Prabhu Shri Ram," he explained.

In a different interview with the same portal, Prabhas had expressed that the role demanded a certain level of responsibility from his end. He had shared,

“This film revolves around the epic tale of Ramayana, which is deeply rooted in Indian culture and religion. Hence, my approach was to portray this part with utmost authenticity and respect, as we’ve have all grown up listening to this story, and there are numerous emotional and spiritual aspects attached to it."

Om Raut’s directorial was released on June 16 worldwide. In the film, Prabhas is seen essaying the role of Raghav and his performance has been hailed by fans. But do you know the actor was not very ready to play the role on screen? Om Raut, in a recent conversation, opened up about how he convinced Prabhas for the role.

Talking to India Today, the Adipurush director said, “To be honest, it was not easy to convince him because I had a conversation with him on the phone during the pandemic, when we were all stuck. The conversation went like this, ‘He asked me what is it that you want me to play? So I said, are you serious? I mean, I want you to play Prabhu Shri Ram. I want you to play the character of Raghav. He said, are you sure? I said, yes. Then he was like how will this happen? It was impossible to narrate the film on a Zoom call to such a big star."