Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans are excited to see the film on the big screen. And as the release date is inching closer every day, fans are excited to know about it more. Several of the movie were even furious at Om Raut as the makers maintained a stoic silence on any new update and the promotions have yet to start.

Now, we have got you the latest update on the film’s promotional strategy that the Adipurush team is planning to restart their campaign from March 30, which coincides with Ram Navami. As per a source to PinkVilla, “Adipurush celebrates the victory of good over evil. It’s a retelling of the Indian epic – Ramayana – and what better day than Ram Navami to kick off their promotional campaign. It’s work in progress on a brand-new asset led by Prabhas and the team is committed to launch it on March 30, 2023."

The source further added that the asset will primarily focus on Lord Ram. “The asset will be in sync with the occasion of lord Ram’s birth," the source added.

Adipirush team is holding all their cards close to their chest and will release a trailer in the month of May, closer to the date of release.

The Om Raut directorial is touted to be one of the biggest films of Indian Cinema with Prabhas as lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The team has roped in Sunny Singh for the character of Laxman.

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, after Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in the Prashanth Neel directed Salaar, which is gearing up for a September 28, 2023 release. This will be followed by the Nag Ashwin directorial, Project K, confirmed for a Sankranti 2024 opening on big screen. The actor has director Maruthi’s horror comedy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit as also a Siddharth Anand film under his kitty. He is also committed to do a mythology drama for Dil Raju directed by Prashanth Neel. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

