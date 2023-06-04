Adipurush Producers Meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Ahead of Release, Photo Released

On Sunday, Adipurush producers Bhushan Kumar and Shiv Chanana made their way to meet the Maharastra CM Eknath Shinde. News18 has learned that the Maharashtra CM watched the trailer of Adipurush with the T-Series co-producers. Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in the lead. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the movie.

We also learnt that following the trailer viewing, the trio discussed a number of things. This include “exchanging a profound insight around the values and cultural heritage of India that is perfectly presented in this magnum opus."

Adipurush, produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and directed by Om Raut is set to release on 16th June, 2023. The promotions of the film are going on in full swing. Having released two songs already, Adipurush has generated quite the buzz. The trailer was released a few weeks ago and fans noticed that the team upgraded their VFX quality.

Recently, Kriti Sanon was seen making her way to Panchavati, near Nashik, to seek blessings at the Sita Gufa and Kalaram Mandir. The actress was joined by the musical duo Sachet-Parampara. Prabhas and Sunny Singh, who play Raghava and Lakshmana respectively, did not join the trio. Photos from her visit had gone viral.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Adipurush made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore is said to have recovered approximately 85 per cent of the money spent. Reports have clarified that the Om Raut directorial earned Rs 247 crore from non-theatrical revenues, which includes music rights, satellite rights, digital rights and ancillary rights. Meanwhile, the film drew the rest of Rs 185 crore from its theatrical revenue in the southern regions as a minimum guarantee. The total hence sums up to Rs 432 crores.

Adipurush is slated to hit the big screens on June 16.