Adipurush: Ranbir Kapoor Buys 10,000 Tickets Ahead of Prabhas Film's Release, Here's Why

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans are excited to see the film on the big screen, especially after the trailer of the same was launched. As the release date is inching closer every day, the excitement seems to be building more. Adding to that, Ranbir Kapoor took everyone by surprise when he announced that he’ll be book 10,000 tickets of Adipurush for underprivileged kids.

According to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Ranbir Kapoor has pledged that he’ll be treating the underprivileged kids just like the producer of The Kashmir Files Abhishek Agarwal. The report also stated that since Ranbir Kapoor’s learnings from the grand epic has aided him in his life, he would want the current generation to learn something from it as well. The producers of Adipurush confirmed this news themselves. The tickets will be distributed through NGOs in the Hindi belt.

When the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released in October last year, it left a large section of the audience disappointed. While some criticised it for its VFX, others claimed that Hindu gods were misrepresented in the teaser.