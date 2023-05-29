Adipurush Movie: Release Date, Cast, Story Line, Trailer, Review And More

Adipurush Movie: Adipurush, starring Prabhas, is one of the most awaited Indian films of 2023. The film has been creating buzz ever since it was announced. Adipurush marks Om Raut’s second directorial after the phenomenal success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Before its worldwide release, Adipurush will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13.

Overview:

Adipurush, a 3D feature film, was officially announced in August 2020. The makers had made the announcement by sharing a title poster along with the film’s tagline: “Celebrating victory of good over evil." The star cast of the film wrapped up the shoot for the magnum opus in 103 days. Adipurush has been shot in Hindi and Telugu. It will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Its first teaser was released on October 2, 2022, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and received a huge backlash for its special effects and CGI.

Adipurush Release Date:

Adipurush was initially set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. The release date was delayed again after the makers decided to redo the visual effects of the film. Adipurush will now arrive in cinemas on June 16, 2023.

Adipurush Cast:

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Saif as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

Adipurush Trailer:

While the teaser of Adipurush was met with criticism, its trailer received praises from all quarters. Many people said that the Adipurush trailer was quite an improvement from its teaser which was bashed over the depiction of Hindu deities and “poor quality" of visual effects. The more than 3-minute-long trailer shows the major events of Ramayana.

The trailer begins with a voiceover of Hanuman’s character who introduces us to Prabhas’ lord Ram. The trailer has glimpses of some of the most important events that take place in the Ramayana - the Sita Haran (featuring Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki), Hanuman carrying Sanjeevani Buti and the building of the Ram Setu bridge.

Adipurush Movie Story:

Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil", multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Adipurush Budget:

Adipurush is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 700 crores, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. It’s being produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar.

Adipurush Rating and Review:

Adipurush is yet to release in theatres. However, the film has been getting positive response ever since the release of its trailer which currently has over 67 million views on YouTube with more than 1.5 million likes.

Adipurush Runtime:

The final runtime of Adipurush has reportedly been locked and the film will have a duration of 2 hours and 54 minutes.

Adipurush Box Office Collection:

As per the ongoing buzz around Adipurush, the film is expected to have a bumper opening at the box office when it will release on June 16, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. According to film trade analysts, Adipurush is likely to cross Rs 100 crore mark on day 1 globally.

Frequently Asked Questions on Adipurush:

-When will Adipurush release on OTT platform?

Adipurush will have its theatrical release on June 16, 2023. However, there’s no update on when it will drop on an OTT platform.

-Who are the main actors in Adipurush?

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

-What is the release date of Adipurush?

Adipurush will release in theatres on June 16, 2023 (Friday).