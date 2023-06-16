Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Impress; Man ATTACKED for Sitting In 'Hanuman's Seat'

Published By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 19:43 IST
Mumbai, India
Adipurush Release, Review LIVE Updates: Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, hits the theatres today amid much fanfare. The film is getting mixed reviews, but fans are all praise for Prabhas and Kriti’s performances. Meanwhile, a massive brawl erupted at a theatre over a reserved seat for Hanuman. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Read More
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who were seen playing Lord Ram and Sita in Ramayan in 2008, were spotted making their way to watch Adipurush on Friday.
If reports are to be believed, Adipurush is headed for a massive opening. The film is eyeing an opening of Rs 150 crore gross worldwide.
While Kriti Sanon has impressed everyone with her performance as Janaki in Adipurush, it has been revealed that she wasn’t the first choice for the role. As per a DNA report, it was claimed that Keerthy Suresh was the original choice for the film.
Fans of Prabhas were seen vandalising a theatre playing Adipurush. The incident took place in Jyothi Cinema in Telangana’s Sangareddy. According to India Today, fans vandalised the theatres and broke window panes due to a delay in the film’s screening.
Apart from Kriti Sanon, another Adipurush star that is receiving praises is Saif Ali Khan.
A video from a theatre is now going viral in which a woman was seen placing a statue of Lord Hanuman in the seat dedicated to him in a hall playing Adipurush. Watch it below:
Adipurush producers have announced that the film has already earned 1 million (+ USD) on its opening day.
Theatre owner Anil Chanchlani told ETimes that he has arranged a separate seat away from the theatre seating to avoid literring around the seat and will donate the seat to a temple. “Hanuman ji’s seat-unit will be separately kept so as to avoid the litter that the public often does in cinemas; they throw left-over food and packets all around them."
“We shall be giving away these Hanuman ji seat-units to temples to keep them somewhere in their premises after Adipurush stops running. No human has sat on any constitent of it so far and nobody should in future," he added.
Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to Twitter and praised Adipurush. “Hearing all great stuff about #adipurush. The epic is an fantastic VFX wonder truly made in india. It’s got divine power. Congratulations 🤝."
According to Sacnilk, Adipurush recorded a good occupancy. In Hindi (2D), the film recorded 35.59% occupancy, 51.38% (Hindi, 3D), in Telugu, the film recorded a 78.43% occupancy (3D), 73.76% occupancy (Telugu, 2D), in Kannada and recorded an occupancy of 37.03% in 3D.
As per a tweet by Sacnilk Entertainment, a trade expert platform, Adipurush has recorded an impressive opening in Hindi alone. “#Adipurush crosses 23 Cr Online Gross [Hindi Only] till 4PM [includes remains shows advance too]. Excellent Occupancy all over," the platform tweeted.
Although Adipurush has opened to mixed reviews, many took to Twitter and praised Kriti Sanon for her performance. The actress is seen playing Janaki in the movie.
If BookMyShow is to be believed, a midnight show has been added for the 3D version of Adipurush.
‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas confessed that he was “frightened" while making Adipurush. “After three days, I got a little stressed because I thought it’s the most precious film for the country — can I do it?" Prabhas told Variety. “Om said not to worry and so it was a beautiful thing that happened. I think it’s the most prestigious film in my life."
Naveen Polishetty shared via Twitter, “It’s release day. What a terrific opening for #Adipurush . Go witness this epic on the big screen with families and kids. Lovely to see #Prabhas𓃵 anna on screen. Wishing the entire team a divine blockbuster for all their efforts @UV_Creations."
AAA Cinemas, owned by Allu Arjun, informed on Twitter that they have kept one seat vacant at all the theaters screening the film, believing that Lord Hanuman will be present to watch it.
“As expected, Adipurush emerges as a MEGA ENTERTAINER for the BIG SCREEN. Every generation deserves its own VISUAL EXPERIENCE and this one by #OmRaut has its own EXPLOSIVE NARRATIVE," tweeted film trade expert Joginder Tuteja.
A man was allegedly attacked by Prabhas fans for sitting in ‘Hanuman’s seat.’ Director Om Raut earlier requested the film’s producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film would be played.
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga tweeted: “Hearing all great stuff about Adipurush. The epic is an fantastic VFX wonder truly made in India. It’s got divine power. Congratulations."
According to media reports, Adipurush has been leaked online hours after its theatrical release. The film’s pirated version is reportedly available on many torrent websites.
The Nepal release of Prabhas starrer Adipurush remains questionable after Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah threatened to impose a ban on all Hindi films over a dialogue in the film. “Until and unless the slogan ‘Janaki is a daughter of India’ contained in the South Indian film Adipurush is not true not only in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi film will be allowed to run in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City. Three days have been given to correct this. Hail to Mother Sita," Mayor Balen wrote in a tweet.
Kids are equally excited about Prabhas starrer Adipurush which hits the theatres today amid much fanfare.
Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has predicted a global gross opening between Rs 130 crore and Rs 150 crore.
Sunny Singh, who portrays Prabhas’ onscreen younger brother Laxman in the film, has said that their pairing on the project has brought them closer. Read more here:
Visuals of a reserved seat for Hanuman in a theater showing Prabhas starrer Adipurush.
The morning shows of Adipurush were cancelled in Kathmandu, Nepal as mayor Balendra Shah and people from the valley asked for the removal of a contentious line about the origin of Sita in the movie.
Adipurush is touted to be the biggest release of the year so far. Some reports claim that it has been released in Hindi on 4,000 screens and in total, on 6,200 screens including the other languages.
Fans took to social media to say that delivering one too many goosebump-inducing moments in a film whose story has been ingrained in everyone’s memory since childhood is no easy feat.
Ram charan fans took to social media to compare the RRR star and Prabhas. Many were of the opinion that Ram Charan would have been a better fit as Lord Rama in Adipurush.
According to News18 Showsha review of Adipurush, Prabhas perfectly embodies Raghava. The dignity, heroism and stoutness he brings to the table is commendable. Kriti as Janaki looks stunning. She complements the larger-than-life quotient of Prabhas with her restrained performance and excels in it." Read the full review, here.
Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crores, Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Interestingly, Adipurush is likely to have a bumper opening at the box office on Friday. More than 4.7 lakh tickets have already been sold for the first weekend shows. According to multiple film trade analysts, Adipurush will easily cross Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release.
“It should be releasing across 4000 screens. There are shows as early as five o’clock in the morning in certain cities. That means that the dynamics of the box office will be very strongly at play. I think Adipurush, for sure, will take an opening in the range of Rs 40-50 crore across all the languages, which will definitely put the film in the list of the top ten highest grossers, all languages combined,” producer and film trade expert Girish Johar told us.
While the teaser of Adipurush was met with criticism, its trailer received praises from all quarters. Many people said that the Adipurush trailer was quite an improvement from its teaser which was trolled for the “poor quality” of visual effects. The more than 3-minute-long trailer shows glimpses of some of the most important events that take place in the Ramayana – the Sita Haran (featuring Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki), Hanuman carrying Sanjeevani Buti and the building of the Ram Setu bridge.