Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Impress; Man ATTACKED for Sitting In 'Hanuman's Seat'

Theatre owner Anil Chanchlani told ETimes that he has arranged a separate seat away from the theatre seating to avoid literring around the seat and will donate the seat to a temple. “Hanuman ji’s seat-unit will be separately kept so as to avoid the litter that the public often does in cinemas; they throw left-over food and packets all around them."

“We shall be giving away these Hanuman ji seat-units to temples to keep them somewhere in their premises after Adipurush stops running. No human has sat on any constitent of it so far and nobody should in future," he added.