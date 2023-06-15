Adipurush Releases In The USA Before India; Prabhas Film Likely to Earn Rs 8.21 Cr on Day 1

With just one day remaining for the highly anticipated release of Om Raut’s Adipurush, discussions about the movie are reaching sky-high. Prabhas, renowned for his exceptional acting skills, will be portraying the role of Lord Ram and the film holds special significance for the actor as he has been eagerly awaiting a blockbuster for quite some time. But just a day prior to its India release, the film will be opening for the USA audience since the distributors have opted for AMC Stubs A-List.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the move seems to be unprecedented since distributors usually resort to such offers only in the scenario when ‘there is a burden of upfront costs and interest for big star movies’. This will let the A-pass holders to book the Adipurush tickets for free.

As far as advance booking for the film is concerned in the US markets, the film has managed to sell tickets worth $490,000 (approximately ₹4.10 crore). The Australian advance booking collection stands at $150,000 (around ₹83 lakh), the UK bookings have amassed £55,000 (₹50 lakh), Canada has witnessed a collection of $30,000 ( ₹25 lakh) and additionally ₹40 lakh in European and South-Asian territories. The film is expected to collect $1 million dollars alone after its US premiere.

You’ll be surprised to know that Delhi-NCR is selling the most expensive ticket for Adipurush. One ticket for the movie is priced at Rs 2200 in PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, according to BookMyShow. The ticket price is for the Hindi version of the film in 2D format.