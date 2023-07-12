Adipurush Row: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Urgent Plea Against HC Order Summoning Makers

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, refused to hear an urgent plea against an order by the Allahabad High Court which summoned the makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush to appear before it on July 27. The apex court will now hear the case on Thursday, July 13.

The Allahabad high court had earlier ordered Adipurush director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear before it on July 27. The court had also asked the central government to form a five-member committee to look at the controversies surrounding the movie.

Allahabad High Court also slammed the makers of Adipurush and the censor board. “What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?" the court asked in June this year. It was hearing a plea that stated that the characters of Ravana and Lord Hanuman in the Om Raut directorial were ‘completely divorced from the Indian civilisation’. The plea also objected to the film’s dialogues and called them ‘ridiculous’, ‘low standard’ and ‘cheap’.