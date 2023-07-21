Adipurush Row: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Revocation of CBFC Certificate of Prabhas Starrer

In a big relief for the makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea seeking revocation of CBFC certification of the Om Raut directorial. “Everyone is touchy about everything now…tolerance for movies, books are going down," Justice SK Kaul said in the top court as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Apart from this, the Supreme Court also stayed the proceedings before the Allahabad high court which is hearing petitions challenging the depiction of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana in Adipurush. The top court stayed the high court order which summoned the makers of Prabhas starrer to appear before it on July 27.

For the unversed, the Allahabad high court had earlier ordered Adipurush director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear before it on July 27. The court had also asked the central government to form a five-member committee to look at the controversies surrounding the movie.

Advertisement

The Allahabad High Court also slammed the makers of Adipurush and the censor board last month and asked, “What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?"

The HC was hearing a plea that stated that the characters of Ravana and Lord Hanuman in the Om Raut directorial were ‘completely divorced from the Indian civilisation’. The plea also objected to the film’s dialogues and called them ‘ridiculous’, ‘low standard’ and ‘cheap’.