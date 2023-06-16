Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan FINALLY Steps Out To Watch Film, Ibrahim and Taimur Join; Watch

Saif Ali Khan has been missing from the promotions of Adipurush. However, the actor was spotted making his way to see the movie with his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Saif plays the role of Raavan in the film while Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are seen playing Lord Ram and Sita aka Raghav and Janaki in the movie.

On Friday evening, hours after the movie hit the big screen, Saif was seen making his way to a theatre in Mumbai with his son to watch the movie. The actor greeted the paparazzi but quickly made his way to the movie screen. The actor was seen wearing a comfy blue tee with a pair of denim pants.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim was seen wearing a hoodie from the fashion brand that is associated with Aryan Khan. He teamed it with a pair of denim pants as well. Watch the video below:

Following the film’s release, several fans took to Twitter and praised Saif’s performance in the movie. “Saif is totally Nailing it in style, what a solid act #Adipurush", a user tweeted. “Totally incredible performance diya hai Saif Ali khan sir nen #Adipurush Mein one of the Greatest", another tweet read. “Saif Ali khan best acting in Adipurush I liked very much," a third tweet read.