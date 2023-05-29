Adipurush Star Kriti Sanon Offers Prayers at Sita Gufa, Kalaram Mandir in Panchavati; See Photos

Hours after the makers of Adipurush released the song Ram Siya Ram, Kriti Sanon was seen making her way to Panchavati, near Nashik, to seek blessings at the Sita Gufa and Kalaram Mandir. The actress was joined by the musical duo Sachet-Parampara. Prabhas and Sunny Singh, who play Raghava and Lakshmana respectively, did not join the trio.

Kriti Sanon visited the Sita Gufa Mandir to seek blessings of the goddess as this abode is believed to have served a shelter for Sita during her challenging exile alongside the divine Prabhu Shri Ram. Kriti was seen wearing a gorgeous white ensemble and performing a puja at the temple. Sachet Parampara also reportedly sang the rendition of Ram Siya Ram during their visit.

See the photos below:

Launched earlier today, Ram Siya Ram is sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara and penned by Manoj Muntashir - the second song from Adipurush. Adipurush, produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and directed by Om Raut is set to release on 16th June, 2023.

Earlier this month, the trailer was released with a grand launch, Kriti Sanon was seen speaking about her feeling of being a part of such a role that is a dream for many actors to play in their lifetime. “I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special," she said during the trailer launch.

The actress further thanked director Om Raut and added, “I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed."