Adipurush Star Manohar Pandey Urges All To Watch Prabahs Starrer As a Film: 'It Will Bring More Joy'

Ever since its release, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been facing backlash from the audience for several reasons. While some have expressed disappointment with the film’s dialogues, others argued that it is an insult to the Hindu epic Ramayana. Amid all this, actor Manohar Pandey has urged everyone to watch Adipurush just as a movie. Pandey played the role of Angad in Om Raut directorial.

“Everyone is aware of the mythology known as the Ramayana. The narrative in the movie is not novel, but it is interesting to watch how it is presented in a different way. Om Raut has a unique perspective and way of telling the tale that even members of the younger age group can identify with," Manohar told E-Times.

“Moreover, the possibility is great that the audience would watch the movie with some pre-emotion attached to the plot and perhaps wonder how Hanuman could say such things. The audience, however, is free to express their views," he added.

Advertisement

Pandey further argued that Adipurush has been made considering ‘today’s generation and their understanding’ in mind. “So instead of comparing and questioning, it should be viewed as a film. I think that will bring more joy to the audience. The film is visually appealing and different, so the audience should go and experience that," the actor said.