Adipurush Star Power: How Much Prabhas, Kriti, And Saif Have Charged For Om Raut's Film

The trailer of Adipurush, a highly anticipated film directed by Om Raut and based on the timeless tale of Ramayana, was released on May 9 and in no time, managed to wow the audience. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan, and is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this adaptation of Ramayana onscreen. As per a report by The Siasat Daily, Adipurush has been made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore, but what is causing a buzz in the industry is the huge fees paid to the cast for their respective roles. Let’s take a look at the amounts charged by the star cast of Adipurush.

Prabhas

Prabhas is considered one of the country’s top stars following the phenomenal success of Baahubali. The male lead of the Om Raut directorial has raised his fee to over Rs 100 crore. According to the publication, Prabhas received a sum of Rs 150 crore for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the film.

Saif Ali Khan

Next up is the skilled actor Saif Ali Khan, who has undertaken the challenging task of portraying a contemporary version of Raavan in the movie. With a career spanning over two decades, Saif has been recognized with several awards for his outstanding performances. For his role in Adipurush, he was reportedly compensated with approximately Rs 12 crore, making him one of the highest-paid antagonists in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon

The main female protagonist of the movie, Kriti Sanon, is all set to shine in her portrayal of Goddess Sita. Kriti’s versatility and charisma have made her a well-known name in the Indian film industry. Reportedly, she was remunerated approximately Rs 3 crore for her role in Adipurush.

Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh, who portrays the character of Lakshman in the movie, has reportedly charged roughly Rs 1.5 crore. This young and dynamic actor has established himself in the industry with his remarkable performances, and his part in Adipurush is anticipated to be just as impressive.

Sonal Chauhan

Completing the cast is Sonal Chauhan, who portrays a significant character in the movie. Her remuneration is of Rs 50 lakhs, as per the report.

The film’s release date has been postponed twice, and it is now scheduled to be released on June 16 this year. With a budget of around Rs. 500 crores, the movie will be released in various formats such as 2D, 3D, and IMAX.