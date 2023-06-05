Adipurush Trailer To Be Launched In A Grand Way In Tirupati, Preps Underway; Check It Out

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans are excited to see the film on the big screen, especially after the trailer of the same was launched. As the release date is inching closer every day, the excitement seems to be building more. Now makers are ready to amp up everyone with the action trailer that is all set to unveil on Tuesday.

As reported earlier, the action trailer is going to take place on June 6 in Tirupati. The grand occasion will be marked by the presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut. It will showcase some of the battle sequences between Lord Ram and Raavan. Only after the action trailer launch, advance booking for the film will open for everyone ahead of June 16 release. In an exclusive video accessed by News18, one could get a 360° view of the venue. Take a look:

When the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released in October last year, it left a large section of the audience disappointed. While some criticised it for its VFX, others claimed that Hindu gods were misrepresented in the teaser.