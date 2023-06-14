Adipurush Ticket Costs Rs 2200 In Delhi Theatre, Multiple Shows Houseful for Prabhas Film

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to release in theatres on June 16, 2023. The film has been generating a huge buzz, thanks to its magnificent trailer and A-list star cast. The bookings for Adipurush have already begun and most shows, especially in Delhi, are already houseful.

You’ll be surprised to know that Delhi-NCR is selling the most expensive ticket for Adipurush. One ticket for the movie is priced at Rs 2200 in PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, according to BookMyShow. The ticket price is for the Hindi version of the film in 2D format.

Advertisement

Interestingly, in Delhi’s PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka, Rs 2000 tickets are already sold out. In fact, multiple shows are houseful in Delhi.