Adipurush Ticket Prices Slashed to Rs 150, Hanuman's Line from 'Baap' to 'Lanka' Gets Cheers

Adipurush makers on Wednesday announced that they have decided to slash ticket prices for the Prabhas starrer to Rs 150 for Thursday and Friday shows. This comes after the box office collection of Adipurush witnessed a massive drop on Monday and Tuesday amid a growing backlash against the film. Adipurush has been facing severe criticism for allegedly distorting the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie.

Taking to Instagram, T-Series shared a poster of the film which read: “Special offer on 22nd and 23rd June. Experience the grandeur in 3D for just Rs 150. Ab har Bharatiya dekhega Adipurush (Now every Indian will watch Adipurush). Families invited. With edited and changed dialogues." It captioned the post, “Experience the epic tale in 3D on the big screen at the most affordable price! Tickets starting at Rs 150 Offer not valid in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Adipurush makers, as promised, have now changed the controversial lines in the film. Netizens were particularly upset about the Lanka Dahan scene, where Bajrangbali’s character is heard mouthing a line, “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad. However, the lines have now been altered in the new prints. The word ‘baap’ has now been changed to ‘Lanka’.

A viewer took to Twitter to share a clip from the new prints. In the clip, the new line goes by: “Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi." The altered dialogue received cheers from the audience at cinemas.