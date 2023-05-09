Trends :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
    • Home » Movies » Adipurush Trailer Gets LEAKED Hours Before Its Release; Prabhas Fans Strongly React

    Adipurush Trailer Gets LEAKED Hours Before Its Release; Prabhas Fans Strongly React

    The team of Adipurush on Monday showcased the film's trailer exclusively to a bunch of fans in Hyderabad. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

    Curated By: Shrishti Negi

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:11 IST

    Mumbai, India

    Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.
    Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

    In a shocking turn of events, the trailer of Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, was leaked online, hours before its official launch on May 9 at 1:53 pm. The team of Adipurush on Monday showcased the film’s trailer exclusively to a bunch of fans in Hyderabad. The event was attended by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut and co-producer Bhushan Kumar.

    Soon after the event, Adipurush trailer surfaced on social media and is now going viral all over the internet. Prabhas’ fans are extremely upset with the leak and requesting those who are sharing the clips of trailer on Twitter to take them down.

    One user wrote, “Thanks to all darling fans and #Adipurush team who helped curtail the leaked video. A big big Thank you. Now we wait for the proper launch Today afternoon #JaiShriRam #AdipurushTrailer."

    Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil", multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

    Earlier, Adipurush courted controversy, including boycott calls, when the teaser of the magnum opus was launched in October over the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects.

    The makers were also slammed for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh over Saif’s look as the demon king, who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut.

    The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

