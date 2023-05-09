Adipurush Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon Blushes Looking At Prabhas As Paps Yell 'Nice Jodi'

Om Raut’s highly anticipated mythological drama Adipurush has released its new trailer today, featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana, with Prabhas playing Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Although the teaser for Adipurush was released last year, it faced backlash for the subpar quality of its VFX. As a result, the film’s release was postponed to fine-tune the visual effects. The new trailer has sparked renewed excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

At the trailer launch event held in Mumbai, the cast of Adipurush was present, including Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of Sita, and Prabhas, who essays the titular character. Kriti looked resplendent in a pristine white saree, while Prabhas looked dapper in a denim on denim look. As the duo posed for the paparazzi, the photographers shouted “nice jodi," prompting Kriti to blush and look towards Prabhas. Fans of the actors have taken to social media to express that they not only share great on-screen chemistry but off-screen as well.Pictures from their Hyderabad event have also gone viral. Check it out here:

During a recent interview, Kriti Sanon shared how she told Prabhas about Varun Dhawan’s comment that indirectly confirmed their alleged relationship on national television. Varun had teased Kriti during a promotional event for their film ‘Bhediya’. During his appearance on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa answered a question about Kriti not being on a list of eligible single women. He said, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai (Kriti’s name isn’t on the list because her name is written in someone’s heart)." He went on to add, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath (That man is not in Mumbai at the moment and is shooting with Deepika Padukone)."

Kriti and Prabhas are rumoured to be dating, but the duo has maintained a stoic silence over it.

