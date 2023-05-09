Adipurush Trailer Release Highlights: Prabhas Chants 'Jai Shree Ram' at Launch; Fans Call It 'Mindblowing'

Kriti Sanon greeted fans gathered at the Adipurush trailer launch with a ‘Jai Siyaa Ram’ and confessed she was emotional at the launch. She thanked Om Raut for giving her the opportunity to play the role of Janaki.

“I am very emotional today, I didn’t expect this. I have stood on the stage before, and attended trailer launches before but today, I am very emotional today and I had goosebumps while watching the trailer (with the fans). This is not only a film but it is more than that for us. I want to thank Om for thinking that for the role of Janaki. You had the confidence that I could play the role of Janaki, very few actors get this opportunity in their life. I feel very, very blessed."