Adipurush Trailer Release Highlights: Prabhas Chants 'Jai Shree Ram' at Launch; Fans Call It 'Mindblowing'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 21:09 IST
Mumbai, India
The Adipurush trailer is out now! Watch it below:
Kriti Sanon thanks director Maruthi for calling the Adipurush trailer a ‘spectacle’.
Netizens are also appreciating Prabhas’ portrayal of lord Ram in the Adipurush trailer.
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry at the Adipurush trailer launch event caught everyone’s attention.
During the trailer launch, Kriti Sanon also thanked director Om Raut and said, “You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed."
As Kriti Sanon and Prabhas posed for the paparazzi, the photographers shouted “nice jodi". Read more here:
At the trailer launch of Adipurush, Kriti Sanon said, “I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special."
Adipurush trailer is finally out after much delays, corrections and reworking… And boy, are we surprised! This new and improved trailer looks nothing like the heavily criticised ‘Adipurush’ teaser we saw months earlier with bad VFX, fake abs and CGI.
Netizens are also appreciating Saif Ali Khan’s look in Adipurush trailer.
In terms of VFX, netizens are praising the Adipurush trailer and calling it ‘better than the teaser’.
Saif Ali Khan skipped the Adipurush trailer launch which took place on Tuesday. While the makers did not explain his absence, a source told ETimes in April, “The promotions are being planned at a lowkey level and they will center almost entirely on Prabhas who plays the central character inspired by Rama. Prabhas has given dates for promotion in May."
Did you know that Sharad Kelkar has lent his voice to Prabhas in the Hindi version of Adipurush? The actor opened up about the challenges he faced in an interview earlier this year. Read more here.
A few weeks before the Adipurush trailer was released, director Om Raut visited Vaishno Devi. Pictures from his visit in March had gone viral. Read more here.
Prabhas fans are impressed with the shots featuring the Telugu actor in the trailer.
Adipurush’s trailer has fans pumped to see the movie on the big screen.
In less than an hour’s release, Adipurush’s Hindi trailer surpassed 1 million views in less than an hour.
Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing Lankesh in Adipurush, was missing at the trailer launch.
Fans are mighty impressed with the Adipurush trailer. See a few reactions below:
Kriti Sanon greeted fans gathered at the Adipurush trailer launch with a ‘Jai Siyaa Ram’ and confessed she was emotional at the launch. She thanked Om Raut for giving her the opportunity to play the role of Janaki.
“I am very emotional today, I didn’t expect this. I have stood on the stage before, and attended trailer launches before but today, I am very emotional today and I had goosebumps while watching the trailer (with the fans). This is not only a film but it is more than that for us. I want to thank Om for thinking that for the role of Janaki. You had the confidence that I could play the role of Janaki, very few actors get this opportunity in their life. I feel very, very blessed."
Adipurush star Prabhas was greeted with whistles and hoots at the trailer launch. He replied to ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants with Jai Shree Ram and thanked Om Raut for giving him to the opportunity to play Raghava in the movie.
Om Raut dedicates Adipurush to those who perform at Ram Leela every year. “Ram Leela has been performed for several years in many places. I dedicate Ram Leela to all those actors who have performed in the play for several years," he said.
Adipurush cast Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh come together for the trailer launch.
Prabhas makes a superstar-like entry at the Adipurush trailer launch. Watch the video below:
A special fan screening of the Adipurush trailer took place on Monday in Hyderabad. It was attended by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut. Read more here.
Adipurush director Om Raut reaches the venue.
Kriti Sanon aka Janaki has arrived!
Adipurush trailer was scheduled to release at 1:53 PM. However, the countdown on the trailer links on YouTube has now revealed that the trailer is slated to drop at 2:06 PM.
With flags in their hands, fans were seen chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at the trailer launch.
With the countdown link opened for fans, the Adipurush trailer already has close to 10,000 views on YouTube.
The stage is set for the team of Adipurush. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, along with other stars of the movie, are set to drop the trailer in a few minutes.
Adipurush Trailer Release Highlights: The trailer for Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is finally out now. The makers dropped the trailer on the official YouTube channel of T-Series this afternoon. Meanwhile, a mega launch event was organised for the same in Mumbai. Prabhas was also in the city to attend the event along with Kriti and director Om Raut.
Saif Ali Khan, who plays an antagonist in Adipurush, skipped the trailer launch event. According to reports, Saif has planned to give Adipurush promotions a miss because he will be off for his annual vacation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. Earlier, Saif also didn’t attend the poster and teaser launch of Adipurush in Ayodhya.
The team of Adipurush on Monday showcased the film’s trailer exclusively to a bunch of fans in Hyderabad and the early response has been largely positive, with those, who have watched it, calling it “pure goosebumps”. Unfortunately, soon after the preview event, the trailer of Adipurush was leaked online.
Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.
Earlier, Adipurush courted controversy, including boycott calls, when the teaser of the magnum opus was launched in October over the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects. The makers were also slammed for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh over Saif’s look as the demon king, who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut.
The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.
Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here