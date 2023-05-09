Adipurush Trailer Out: Fans Dub Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-Starrer Goosebump-Inducing, A Visual Treat

Adipurush, starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Prabhas, is highly anticipated by viewers globally. The film, directed by Om Raut, is set to release soon, and the trailer to dropped today, after the teaser faced major backlash seven months ago. Adipurush is said to be an adaptation of the Indian epic that centres around the victory of good over evil. In Hindu mythology, Lord Ram is also known as Adi Purusha. Prabhas has been cast as Lord Rama, while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh, the demon king Ravan. There are rumours that Kriti Sanon has been chosen as the female lead, but no official confirmation has been made yet.

Prabhas has taken on the iconic role of Lord Ram, while Kriti is playing Janaki and Saif is embodying the villainous Lankesh Ravana. Sunny Singh is portraying Lakshman, while Devdatta Nage is bringing Lord Hanuman to life on the big screen. Supporting cast members include Vatsal Sheth, Rayhan Kadar, Prashant Kumar, and Gaurav Pandya, promising an ensemble performance for audiences to look forward to.

Taking to social media, fans heaped praises on the trailer. In a first, the live event was streamed across 70 countries. Fans took to social media to praise the visual treat, the goosebumps-inducing background music and dialgues.

On Monday, a special screening of ‘Adipurush’ trailer was held in Hyderabad for fans. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, the lead couple, attended the event, and videos of their arrival are now widely circulating on social media. Fans can be seen giving a warm welcome to the ‘Adipurush’ team with loud cheers. The magnum opus will arrive in theatres in 3D on June 16, 2023.

