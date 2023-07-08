Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir's Apology Rejected By Audience, Netizens Call It 'Too Late'

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir took to his Instagram handle on Saturday morning and issued a public apology. However, netizens aren’t happy with it at all. While some claim that it is ‘too late’ to seek an apology, others argue that they can never forgive Adipurush makers for allegedly hurting their sentiments.

“This is the tactic to escape from the accountability n put blame on the audience that their emotions got hurt n that’s why film got disaster response. Apology not accepted. Hanumanji dekh rahe hain Sab. It’s too late now," one of the users wrote. Another user claimed, “First he jumped like a monkey from studio to studio to arrogantly defend and justify. Now he apologizes because he wants work in the film industry." Check out some of the Tweets here: