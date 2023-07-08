Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir Issues Public Apology After Defending Prabhas Film: ‘I Accept…’

After weeks of controversy over Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush, the film’s writer Manoj Muntashir has finally issued a public apology. On Saturday, Manoj took to Twitter and accepted that the film has hurt people’s emotions. He then sought an apology from all with folded hands.

“I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation🙏," he wrote.

Manoj’s apology comes weeks after he defended Prabhas starrer in an interview. When asked if Hanuman’s dialogues in the movie were an ‘error’ from his side, the writer said, “It is not an error" and told Republic World, “A very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrangbali. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing (that) if there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can’t speak the language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a division." Prior to this, he had also defended the movie saying “humne Ramayan nahi banaye hai".