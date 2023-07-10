Adipurush's Earnings Drop To A Mere Rs 50 Lakh In Its Third Week

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s film Adipurush faced high expectations from the audience, but it did not meet their expectations and failed to impress. Despite making decent money in the early days of its release, the film is now experiencing a decline at the box office. Its earnings have dropped to less than Rs 50 lakh. Unfortunately, attempts to revise dialogues and issue apologies have not been successful in preventing the film from further decline.

After facing several controversies, Prabhas’ Adipurush was released on June 16 in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kerala. The film generated significant anticipation at the box office but fell short due to subpar visual effects, dialogue, and storytelling. Adipurush may soon be removed from theatres as it struggled to maintain a successful run for a month. Recently, its earnings have ranged between Rs 20-35 lakh at the Indian box office.

Earlier, T-Series claimed that Adipurush surpassed Rs 450 crore in worldwide gross earnings. This announcement sparked a division of opinions on the internet, with some suggesting that the reported numbers might be manipulated. Trade analysts, on the other hand, speculated that the film could have suffered a loss of Rs 50 crore or possibly more. However, an official statement regarding the actual financial performance of the film is still awaited.