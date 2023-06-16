Adipurush's Laxman, Sunny Singh, Reveals Prabhas Is Like An Elder Brother: 'Hit It Off From Day One'

Much-awaited mythological drama, Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, is finally scheduled to be released in theatres on Friday, today. The film stars the Prabhas as Lord Ram or protagonist Raghava, and is directed by the National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut. Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Sita, also known as Janaki, in the film.

Sunny Singh, who portrays Prabhas’ onscreen younger brother Laxman in the film, has said that their pairing on the project has brought them closer. He also shared that they would often become emotional during certain scenes while shooting the film.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Sunny shared that the Adipurush holds a special place in his heart because he had the opportunity to work with Prabhas, who has become like an elder brother to him now. “We hit it off from day one and he would always be around for me. So when we shot some scenes together, we used to get emotional as we felt like two brothers going through that situation in reality," he said.