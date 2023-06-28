Adipurush's Siddhant Karick Defends Film, Makes Shocking Comment: 'Need To Show Our Gods Are Cool'

Amid the backlash that Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is getting, actor Siddhant Karick has come out in support of Om Raut’s directorial. Karick played the role of Vibhishan in the movie.

In a recent interview, Siddhant Karick shared how he saw a 10-year-old child dancing in a theatre when he visited to watch Adipurush for the first time. Citing the incident, Siddhant said, “He looked like he was having the time of his life. And it just hit me that this is a film that kids must see to get acquainted intimately with our epics and stories," as quoted by E-Times.

Speaking further in defence of the movie, Siddhant argued that it’s time to present our mythological stories using pop culture format. He went on to say one must tell kids that our gods are ‘are cooler and far more layered than fictional superheroes’.

“I see my nephews and even some adult friends of mine wearing superhero T-shirts which are largely fictional characters like Spiderman and Superman. And here we have our own ithihas (history) filled with superheroes and mythological Gods whose stories and images are still in text form," Siddhant said.

“We need to use pop culture smartly so that we can pass on the stories of our Gods to the generation of our children, show them that our gods are cooler and far more layered than fictional superheroes. I’m not saying we should shun western superheroes. Not at all, but it’s time we brought focus to our own Gods and bring these stories in a language of superheroes that today’s children are used to," the actor added.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16.