The makers of Aditi Rao Hydari and Aparshakti Khurana starrer Jubilee have announced that the show will be released on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. The series will be released in two parts. While episodes one to five will be available on April 7, the second part i.e episodes six to ten will be released the following week on April 14.

The 10-episode fictional drama is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. With screenplay and dialogues by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios, the show also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in key roles.

Set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies, Jubilee unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it. Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

Advertisement

“Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn’t a story to tell," said creator and director Vikramaditya Motwane.

“While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we’ve all done," he added.

Advertisement

“Jubilee is a celebration of the magic of cinema; it is homage to all the artistes and technicians who weave this magic on screen for us. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry," said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

Read all the Latest Movies News here