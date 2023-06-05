Aditi Rao Hydari And Rumoured Beau Siddharth Pay A Visit To Bina Kak; See Pics

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently paid a visit to Bina Kak, an actor-turned-politician, and their reunion has sparked excitement among fans. The pictures from their get-together have surfaced online, spreading joy and curiosity among their followers. Although Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been the subject of dating rumours in the past, they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. Despite this, their public appearances together and social media activities have often hinted at a strong bond between them.

Take a look at the pictures:

In the first picture, Aditi Rao Hydari was captured sitting on the stairs while Bina stood next to her, accompanied by an adorable white dog. In the second photo, Siddharth joined them, and the trio flashed wide smiles for a selfie. Bina lovingly kept both Aditi and Siddharth close to her for the shot. The last picture showcased the radiant happiness of both Bina and Aditi as they looked into the camera. Aditi lovingly refers to Bina Kak as “Guddi Maasi."

Bina expressed her joy when they visited her stating, “Happiest when the children visit me at home." The post immediately garnered a flurry of red heart emoticons from numerous fans in the comment section. Bina’s daughter, Amrita Kak, also joined in, dropping two red heart emojis.

On Friday, Aditi and Siddharth were spotted together at the Mumbai airport, although they didn’t pose with each other. Aditi, however, acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi by waving at them. She struck poses for photographs at the airport, while Siddharth took charge of pushing the luggage trolley ahead.

During an interview with Indian Express, Siddharth opened up about his decision not to address the rumours surrounding his relationship with Aditi Rao Hydari. The actor expressed his desire to lead a private life, free from the constant scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye. “I want to live my life without it being the subject of The Truman Show. I am not a reality show character, I just like to live my life just like how I would have lived it 50 years ago, 100 years ago, or 150 years. Just because everyone has a mobile phone and camera in their hand doesn’t mean that I want to be part of that," he said.

Siddharth acknowledged that he will inevitably be asked about his personal life, but he remains firm in his stance and accepts that people will always want to know more than he is willing to share. He concluded by saying, “Whatever happens in my life, will happen speculation."

Siddharth and Aditi first met in 2021 while working together on the Telugu film “Maha Samudram." Before their rumoured relationship, Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra. On the other hand, Siddharth tied the knot with Meghna Narayan in November 2003, but they separated paths in January 2007.