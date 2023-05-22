Aditi Rao Hydari Finally Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Siddharth

Are they together? That’s the burning question on the minds of fans, eagerly awaiting confirmation of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s speculated relationship. Tinseltown’s latest rumoured romance has sparked intrigue, with the two actors displaying undeniable chemistry. Although both Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth regularly share pictures of each other on social media and are often spotted together at various events, they have remained tight-lipped about their status so far. But now, at a recent event, the actress had a fun interaction with the media, hinting about her relationship with Siddharth.

According to reports, when Aditi was asked about her rumoured boyfriend, she couldn’t hide her adorable reaction. Blushing and crossing her hands, she conveyed a sweet gesture that left everyone in awe. She then did a zipped lips gesture seemingly to keep her relationship away from the limelight. This endearing display only added fuel to the fire, strongly suggesting that there is indeed something special blossoming between these two actors. The undeniable chemistry and Aditi’s gesture left fans buzzing with excitement, eagerly anticipating more clues to unravel the mystery surrounding their relationship.

Just last month, on 17 April, Aditi Rao Hydari penned a heartwarming birthday wish for Siddharth on her social media handle. Sharing a fun video with him, Aditi wrote, “Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music,to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest siddu day."

Rumours of their building romance have been swirling in the media since last year. Their love story reportedly took root on the sets of their film Maha Samudram. Since then, the duo has been inseparable, frequently enjoying quality time together. With their frequent appearances and undeniable chemistry, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth continue to keep fans intrigued about the nature of their relationship, leaving them eager to learn more about their journey together.

Work-wise, Aditi Rao Hydari has been receiving appreciation for her recent performance in the web series Jubilee. Up next, she has several interesting projects in her pipeline. She will be seen in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi lined up with Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Manisha Koirala and Sharmin Sehgal. Siddharth, on the other hand, will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.