Aditi Rao Hydari Says People Often Give Her 'Free Advice': 'They Say to Me, If We Touch You...'

Having started her career with the critically acclaimed and National Award winning Tamil period drama film, Sringaram (2007), actor Aditi Rao Hydari has carved a niche for herself with her artistic sensibilities. She finished filming for it in 2004 and it saw her playing a devadasi. With a career spanning nearly two decades, Aditi has garnered many awards and accolades for her notable performances in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), Wazir (2016), Sammohanam (2018) and Ajeeb Daastaans (2021). After marking her web series debut with Taj: Divided by Blood, where she played Anarkali, this year, she is all set for the release of her second web show. Titled Jubilee, it is helmed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and sees her essaying a yesteryear actor named Sumitra Kumari, a character loosely based on late actor Devika Rani as per reports.

While showbiz has drastically transformed over decades, the one thing about it that has remained constant is its whirlwind nature. And now, in a freewheeling chat with News18, Aditi talks about navigating her way through the world of glitz and glamour. Talking about how surviving the crests and troughs requires a lot of grit and gumption, she exclusively tells us, “I don’t want to use the word ‘struggle’. A part of being an artist is knowing that there are going to be ups and down. The idea is to be able to choose to believe [in yourself] and keep dreaming and believing that those dreams will come true. That takes gut and a kind of steadiness."

She says that there’s no end to assumptions and free advice meted out to actors from many around them. Prod her further and Aditi shares, “A lot of people always say to me, ‘Oh Aditi, if I do phoo, you will fly, and if we touch you, you will break.’" But what helps manoeuvring the highs and lows is keeping a level-headed disposition. “I feel like telling them that they might think they need to save me but if there’s a storm, I’ll save them. I think that comes from believing in these dreams and from the love of being an artist and being a part of this magical world so much. That keeps me steady," she avers.

Crediting herself and those she holds close for protecting her from detractors and helping her stay rooted, the Hey Sinamika (2022) and Sufiyum Sujatayum (2020) actor remarks, “I know that sometimes we get led a certain way and confused and people give a lot of advice. But I believe in keep bringing myself back, keeping the child alive in me alive and just keep dreaming. That, I would say, is what I hold on to and protect. I’ve been lucky enough to have people around me who also protect that in me."

Speaking about dreams, Aditi wants to keep chasing them and is elated to have collaborated with one of her most favourite filmmaker’s, Mani Ratnam, on two projects – Kaatru Veliyidai (2017) and with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). Talking about how his film Bombay (1995) starring Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala left an impression on her as a child, she says, “I was really mesmerised with Mani sir’s Bombay. Maybe that’s also because I hadn’t watched too many films in a theatre at that time. It was my dream to be a Mani Ratnam heroine."

Show business and actors are often made soft targets for voicing their opinions. Ask her if the noise is deafening and takes away the sanctity from one’s craft, and the 36-year-old states, “We should be true to who we are and speak when we think is really important. Hundred percent loyalty is key. It’s also very important to listen because we only learn by listening." She further continues, “Having said that, we should be able to discard what’s not working for us but for that, we need to be honest enough with ourselves and think for ourselves. It’s definitely important to speak out when we think it’s necessary but how we say it makes a huge difference."

