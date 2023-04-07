Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Make Red Carpet Debut As Couple at Jubilee Event; Paps Say 'Lovely Jodi'

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their official red carpet debut together as they arrived at the screening of Vikramaditya Motwane’s new series Jubilee in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth dating have been creating a buzz for quite some time now. And, it seems the duo has kind of made it red carpet official.

Aditi looked stunning as she opted for a black Anarkali suit, while Siddharth donned an all-white ensemble. The rumoured lovebirds couldn’t stop blushing as they got clicked on the red carpet together. In a video, shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, the media is also heard telling Aditi and Siddharth ‘sharmaiye mat (don’t be shy)’ as the two laughed while posing next to each other. One of the paparazzo also went on to say “lovely jodi (nice couple)" to them.

Recently, Aditi and Siddharth posted a reel where they grooved to popular song ‘Tum Tum’, which added fuel to the fire. Following this, in an interview with Mid-Day, Aditi reacted to their dating rumours.

“Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy," she said.

She further clarified that her attention and energy should rather be diverted to the work she is doing as opposed to rumours about a supposed relationship. Aditi stated, “If there is something that needs attention, it is my work on the film or show I am doing because that is what you are going to see on screen. I need to put all my heart and love and effort into that and to be present for my director. That’s where I need to concentrate."

