Aditya Roy Kapur will be putting his acting chops to test with Vardhan Ketkar’s murder-mystery Gumraah. The film which is slated to release on April 7 is also supported by a talented cast compromising Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy, Vedika Pinto and Deepak Kalra and Mohit Anand. In a recent interview, Aditya Roy Kapur called Bollywood a ‘tricky industry to traverse’.

In an interview with Indian Express, Aditya Roy Kapur opened up about his success and failures. The actor expressed that he likes to follow his own instincts. He said, “I think it is good to listen to people’s opinions but it is very important to develop a strong gut (feeling) about taking your own decisions. When you can completely claim your successes and failures and not blame them on anyone else… it is something you develop over time. If you just dilute it by constantly listening to too many people (then) you won’t know what you really feel for something. So it is important that you are your best guide in a certain way. Yes, it is a tricky industry to traverse. There are advantage of having someone take you through certain things, but when it comes to the kind of films, you need to trust your own instincts. You can still go wrong, but at least those decisions will be your own."

The Night Manager actor further talked about the long gaps that he takes in between projects. He explained, “Over the years, I have realised I want to do more work. I enjoy being on set a lot, I love it, that’s probably one of my favourite places to be. So, my learning is to try and do more of it and not take big gaps. I’m not necessarily really productive in those gaps, I’d rather work more I guess."

Gumraah will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Apart from this, Aditya has just made his series debut with The Night Manager, where he plays the titular role. He is seen alongside Anil Kapoor in the Disney + Hotstar series. Aditya is thrilled to be reuniting with his Ludo director Anurag Basu on ‘Metro…In Dino’. The anthology film will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

