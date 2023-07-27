Aditya Roy Kapur Breaks Silence On Nepotism, Says 'Brothers Were Not Involved In Journey'

Aditya Roy Kapur has expressed his opinion regarding the nepotism debate in Bollywood. In a recent interview, The Night Manager actor made it clear that nepotism had no role to play in his acting career and claimed that his brother was also not involved in helping him to get movies. Aditya Roy Kapur is the younger brother of filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur.

“I think people know that I have kind of made my way into the industry. I started with supporting roles in films my brothers weren’t involved with. My journey has been a public one. People saw my career develop slowly. By the time I did my first leading role, I had already done three supporting parts. So I think that journey is clear for people to see," Aditya told Filmfare.

The actor further talked about facing rejections in his initial career days and revealed how he wasn’t sure if he ever wanted to be an actor. “If you want to be an actor, I think rejection is part of the process. You better get used to it. The early days of auditioning were pretty much a lot of no. I used to audition for a lot of stuff but it’s not like I knew for sure that I wanted to be an actor. I was an RJ and I was happy. I was never really into films," he said.