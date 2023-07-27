Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Aditya Roy Kapur Breaks Silence On Nepotism, Says 'Brothers Were Not Involved In Journey'

Aditya Roy Kapur Breaks Silence On Nepotism, Says 'Brothers Were Not Involved In Journey'

Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan.
Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 12:28 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur makes it clear that nepotism had no role to play in his acting career.

Aditya Roy Kapur has expressed his opinion regarding the nepotism debate in Bollywood. In a recent interview, The Night Manager actor made it clear that nepotism had no role to play in his acting career and claimed that his brother was also not involved in helping him to get movies. Aditya Roy Kapur is the younger brother of filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur.

“I think people know that I have kind of made my way into the industry. I started with supporting roles in films my brothers weren’t involved with. My journey has been a public one. People saw my career develop slowly. By the time I did my first leading role, I had already done three supporting parts. So I think that journey is clear for people to see," Aditya told Filmfare.

The actor further talked about facing rejections in his initial career days and revealed how he wasn’t sure if he ever wanted to be an actor. “If you want to be an actor, I think rejection is part of the process. You better get used to it. The early days of auditioning were pretty much a lot of no. I used to audition for a lot of stuff but it’s not like I knew for sure that I wanted to be an actor. I was an RJ and I was happy. I was never really into films," he said.

    • The 37-year-old actor called himself an actor by chance and added, “I used to go to certain auditions because people used to call me now and then. And I would audition because you never know what opportunities would come. But I don’t think those early years scarred me a lot."

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will soon be seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. The project will mark his first collaboration with Sara Ali Khan.

