Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoys Success Of The Night Manager Season 2

Aditya Roy Kapur is basking in the glory of the success of his debut OTT series, The Night Manager. While his exceptional performance in the show is garnering widespread attention and praise, he has also been making headlines for his rumored friendship with actress Ananya Panday, following their sightings together in Spain.

In a recent interview, when asked about his relationship with Ananya, Aditya wisely responded, “I think we should let it remain a topic of discussion. As long as it is being talked about, it’s a good thing. Conjecture is good; let things flow naturally." This measured response further fueled curiosity about their connection.

For those unaware, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s fans have been going gaga over their vacation pictures from Europe circulating on social media. The duo shared photos from the same rock event on their Instagram Stories, making it evident that they were enjoying each other’s company. Pictures of them cuddling by a riverside surfaced recently, intensifying rumours about their romance. A separate image of them together at a diner in Lisbon, Portugal, sparked a frenzy on the internet. In the picture, Aditya seemed engrossed in conversation, while Ananya looked radiant, gazing into his eyes, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

