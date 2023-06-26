Aditya Roy Kapur Flexes His Toned Biceps Post A Rigorous Workout Session In Gym; Check Photo

Aditya Roy Kapur has once again set pulses racing as he showcased his well-defined biceps in a captivating post-workout photo. The photo shows the actor’s sculpted physique after a rigorous gym session has gone viral on social media, leaving fans in awe of his dedication to fitness.

Taking to his official Instagram stories, Aditya shared a photo in which he is seen checking something on his phone after a workout. The actor is wearing a black colour sleeveless tee paired with shorts. He is seen flaunting his biceps and toned body in the new photo. The image became a viral sensation, with fans praising Aditya. Many admired his well-sculpted muscles.

Take a look here:

Advertisement

Well, Aditya often grabs attention for his rumoured linkup with Ananya Panday. Both have been often got clicked together which further sparked their dating rumours. A few weeks ago, at a dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the duo was among the invitees. Though they weren’t photographed together, they managed to steal the spotlight by arriving at the get-together, twinning in black outfits.