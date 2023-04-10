Aditya Roy Kapur Lovingly Stares at Ananya Panday in Unseen Photo; Shraddha Kapoor Fans React

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday continue to be the talk of the town! Only recently, the duo set rumour mills abuzz when they were spotted together at an awards ceremony. Even though they didn’t pose together for the paparazzi, their video and pictures from inside the venue have been going viral. One picture, that has been going viral, features them seated together.

While many rooted for the rumoured couple by dropping comments like, “Here for Adi and Ananya. Rooting for them they make such a beautiful couple" and “Want someone to look at me like @adityaroykapur is looking @ananyapanday", many compared their “lukewarm chemistry" with that of Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor, who were rumoured to be dating, back in the day. One Shraddha’s fan wrote, “Adi and Shraddha the best." “Trust me, Aditya sir doesn’t look good with anyone apart from Shraddha," wrote another fan.

Advertisement

The rumours about Aditya and Ananya’s romantic link-up started brewing when Karan Johar spilled some beans about them on his show Koffee With Karan 7. Since then, the alleged lovebirds have been spotted hanging out together at Bollywood parties, including Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash last year.

Recently, Ananya and Aditya also sizzled on the ramp for Manish Malhotra and then set Instagram on fire with some drool-worthy pictures. Twinning in black, Ananya flaunted a short black dress with cut-out features while Aditya looked dapper in a black suit. From the ramp to the photo shoot, they gave everyone serious relationship goals, but there’s been no confirmation from either of them about their relationship status. In fact, their rendezvous in Doha for the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final had also set tongues wagging.

On the work front, Ananya has finished shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming cyber crime-thriller, and now she is all set to appear in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ along with the dapper duo Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News