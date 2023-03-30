Aditya Roy Kapur Recalls Waiting 'All Day' to Shoot His First Ad With Katrina Kaif, Says 'I Am Not...'

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals in a recent interview that during his initial days in the film industry, he waited for hours to shoot with Katrina Kaif. The actor used to work for small commercial gigs before he got his first film in Bollywood. Aditya is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Gumraah, with his co-star Mrunal Thakur.

In a recent interview, the actors were asked about their first projects. Aditya recalled that he started his career with a number of television advertisements. For one such ad shoot for a cosmetic brand, he had to wait an entire day for Katrina Kaif. “I’m not saying she was late, but maybe that was her call time," the actor told ETimes.

He mentioned how awestruck he was at the time, but now, he has done a movie, Fitoor, with her and the two are very good friends. The 2016 film, Fitoor, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Aditya's brother Siddharth Roy Kapur, features Katrina as the lead actress. Aditya portrays the role of a Kashmiri boy whose love for his employer's daughter Firdaus (Katrina Kaif) increases tenfolds as they grow up.

In the interview, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur also shared some interesting anecdotes from the sets of Gumraah. Mrunal talked about a scene in the film where she had to be aggressive with Aditya and mentioned that she had taken several retakes to perform that scene. Mrunal also revealed that on one of their shoot days, the call time was early in the morning, and Aditya could not stop yawning on sets. She added that, after some time, she even started counting how many times he yawned that day.

Gumraah, starring Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular action movie Thadam, which released in Tamil in 2019. The upcoming project is set to release in April. Aditya will play a double role in the film, while Mrunal will essay the character of a police officer. Aditya was last seen in the web series The Night Manager with Anil Kapoor, while Mrunal last appeared in Sita Ramam alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

