Aditya Roy Kapur Runs Late for Flight, Requests Paparazzi Not to Click Photos: 'Final Call Hai’

Known for his charm, wit and sensibility Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys a massive fan following. The actor was recently captured at the airport, setting his best fashion foot forward. However, the actor couldn’t pose for the paparazzi as he was running late for his flight. His team came and informed that it was the final call. A video of the same has gone viral now.

Aditya Roy Kapur recently made headlines for his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday. Earlier this month, a romantic photo went viral from their holiday in Portugal. Several other photos of the lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. In one of the pictures, Ananya and Aditya were seen lost in each other’s eyes as they got clicked spending quality time at a cafe in Portugal.

Before that, Ananya and Aditya attended Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid. Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar dropped a hint that she and Aditya could be together.

In a recent interview, when asked about his relationship with Ananya, Aditya wisely responded, “I think we should let it remain a topic of discussion. As long as it is being talked about, it’s a good thing. Conjecture is good; let things flow naturally." This measured response further fueled curiosity about their connection.