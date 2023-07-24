Aditya Roy Kapur Says His Teacher Thinks 'He Is A Night Manager Now'

Aditya Roy Kapur delivered one of his most notable performances to date in the web series The Night Manager. He starred alongside Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor in this much-acclaimed series streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The Night Manager team graced The Kapil Sharma Show and indulged in a light and fun conversation with the host. During their conversation, Kapil asked Aditya about the time when, in order to promote the series, he actually worked as a manager at a hotel. The actor shared a fun anecdote from this promotion strategy when he ended up encountering his former teacher.

In a short episode summary clip shared by Sony TV on their official YouTube channel, Kapil Sharma asked him if visitors at the hotel were happy to see him or did not take his prank well. Aditya Roy Kapur shared, “Some didn’t even recognise me. I helped a couple of people check-in and also made their new cards. I also did it diligently, reaching the hotel two hours prior and learning how to do it." The actor revealed that he met one of his former teachers, who asked about his whereabouts. Aditya said, “I met her and she asked me about what I was doing. I told her that acting was not working out, so I needed a backup." After a pause, he added, “Sadly, she believed me also." This left the audience and everyone present in splits.