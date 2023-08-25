Aditya Roy Kapur Steals The Show At Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 Screening; Video Goes Viral

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday has been creating a lot of buzz ahead of its release. Well, the comedy entertainer will be releasing today. On Thursday night, many celebrities were spotted at the screening. Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur was also seen at the event. He looked cool in comfortable and stylish causals. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Manav Manglani, Aditya can be seen entering the hall. He is wearing black colour trousers paired with a white colour tee and denim shirt. In the same video, Ananya was also seen making an entry in a denim outfit. She is looking chic in the outfit. For the day, the actress opted for simple and subtle makeup. Aditya and Ananya coming together have sparked rumours of their dating once again. Well, both have remained tight-lipped but there have many occasions that they are spotted together.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

In an interview with ETimes, Ananya was asked if her personal life often overshadows her professional life as well, the actress seemingly addressing the dating rumours shared, “I don’t think it’s come in the way," she began and added, “I think, unfortunately, I’ve not had a release for the last year as well. So, maybe the conversation has been slightly about my personal life in that time being."