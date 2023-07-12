Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About Best Ways To Compliment a Partner Amid Ananya Panday Dating Rumours

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently making the headlines with rumours of him dating Ananya Panday. The actors were spotted together in Spain, attending concerts and making their way to explore the country. Amid these dating rumours, Aditya Roy Kapur has turned Bumble’s ‘Kindness is sexy’ campaign set to launch next week. Ahead of the launch, the actor opened up the best ways to compliment a partner.

“I think when complimenting, while it is great for people to feel like they look good, I think what really resonates is to be complimented for the person you are. Stuff that’s not just on the surface, so it could be anything - telling someone that they are caring, that they are funny, or telling someone that they are thoughtful. I think those things are also as important as telling them that they look good," Aditya Roy Kapur said.