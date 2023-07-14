Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About ‘Kindness In Love’ Amid Ananya Panday Dating Rumours

For a long time now, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s dating rumours have been making headlines. The two were recently in Spain when a romantic photo of the rumoured couple also went viral on social media. Amid all this, The Night Manager actor is also all set to launch Bumble’s ‘Kindness is Sexy’ campaign. Ahead of the launch, Aditya recently talked about kindness as a key element in dating life.

“I think the heart of everything is being good to people around you and being good to people you are in a romantic relationship with," the actor said. In Bumble’s new content, actor Aditya Roy Kapoor will be seen exploring modern online dating as he redefines stereotypical tropes of ‘sexy’ through the lens of different facets of ‘kindness’ in a relationship—from respect, vulnerability to empathy.

Speaking on the importance of kindness in relationships, the actor added, “I think kindness can never go out of style. It’s one of the intrinsic things about being able to survive in society - the ability to get along with other people, be it in a romantic relationship or friendship or any other, and at its core, you need to be kind to everyone, especially in romantic relationships."