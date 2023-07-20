Aditya Roy Kapur To Launch Music Album 'Soon,' Recalls Discussing Singing for Aashiqui 2 | Exclusive

Apart from showcasing his skills as a video jockey and actor, Aditya Roy Kapur is also known for his musical instincts. Videos of him strumming his guitar and singing along have grabbed the attention of many. A self-confessed fan of rock music, Aditya has often spoken about taking out time from his busy schedule and honing his craft as a musician. Interestingly, he has played a musician in two of his films. While London Dreams (2009) saw him essaying the part of a live performer, Aashiqui 2 (2013) had him playing a musical sensation facing a downfall in his career, a part that remains deeply etched in the minds of his fans even a decade later.

And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, Aditya reveals that he’s gearing up to take his love for music to the next level. Talking about how he’s planning on turning his passion into profession, he tells us, “I play music and now I’m working on an album that I’ll be hopefully be putting it out soon. I’ve been in the studio, working on that. Music has always been a passion and hobby but I’m pursuing it more seriously now."

Over the years, Aditya has been actively putting together pieces, which only people in his close circle were privy to. Now, he wants his fans to get a taste of his compositions and get to witness a different side to him. “I’ve been writing songs and composing stuff over the years for myself and my group of friends. I think it’s time for me to put out the stuff before the world that I’ve made. So, yes, there will be something to share with everyone," he shares.

But has he been approached to sing for his films in the past? “It has come up as a possibility but it never quite happened. I’ve discussed that with Mohit (Suri; filmmaker) back in the time during Aashiqui 2. He wanted me to go into the studio just to sing the songs and get that sensation of singing them as a singer would because I was playing a singer in the film," says Aditya.