Aditya Singh Rajput’s Last Rites Performed; Kangana Ranaut Slams The Kerala Story Ban

Aditya Singh Rajput’s last rites were held on Tuesday, May 23 at Oshiwara in Mumbai. Reportedly, the Splitsvilla 9 fame’s mother broke down at the funeral and got emotional as she bid final adieu to her son. Several of Aditya’s industry friends and colleagues also attended the funeral. Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia was one of the firsts to arrive for the funeral. Among others, Rohit K Verma, Ashoke Pandit and Harsh Rajput also paid their last respects to the late actor.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said the ban imposed on The Kerala Story by some states was ‘unconstitutional’ after it was cleared by the CBFC. “Banning a film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on The Kerala Story by some states is not correct," she said. The Kerala Story has polarised the political discourse in the country as it depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening. The two actors were returning from Japan after enjoying a vacation. In the video that surfaced online, Sidharth and Kiara were seen holding hands and flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they walked towards their car and posed for the paparazzi. Earlier, a picture of Sidharth and Kiara also went viral on social media from their Japan vacation. The two actors fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah and tied the knot on February 7 this year.

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently attended Naomi Campbell’s birthday party in Cannes amid the ongoing French film festival. In a picture that surfaced on social media, V and Lisa can be seen posing with the birthday girl. The two sported an all-black outfit and looked gorgeous as ever. Among others, pop stars Robin Thicke and Ashlee Simpson also attended Naomi’s birthday bash. V’s picture with Lisa comes at a time when former’s dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie have also been making headlines.

Shehnaaz Gill is ready to fall in love again but it is not for her heart. The actress, speaking with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, said that her heart craves for love for the sake of her career. It is no secret that Shehnaaz was rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla. Following his death, Shehnaaz stepped away from the spotlight for a while before returning stronger. Salman Khan had recently also urged her to move on. Recently, Shehnaaz’s dating rumours with her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal also made headlines. However, later the actor clarified that there is no truth in these speculations.

