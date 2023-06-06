Adivi Sesh So Soon Get Engaged With His Girlfriend Supriya Yarlagadda? What We Know

Actor Adivi Sesh is soon going to exchange rings with his girlfriend, Supriya Yarlagadda. Supriya was previously married to Ishtam fame actor Charan Reddy. However, Sesh and Supriya fell in love when they collaborated on the film Goodachari in 2018. After this, the duo has been spotted together at different Akkineni social events that further fueled speculation about their relationship.

As per reports, Adivi Sesh and Supriya Yarlagadda are set to get engaged on June 16. However, neither the duo nor their families have shared any official confirmation regarding the matter.

However, last year in December, the duo was also in the limelight when a photo with Akhil, Sushanth, Sumanth, Adivi Sesh, and Supriya, in red outfits and posing beside a Christmas tree went viral. The Major actor was seen standing next to Supriya in the photograph.

Take a look at the post:

The photos went viral in no time, and the dating rumours of Adivi Sesh and Supriya Yarlagadda also gained momentum.

Supriya Yarlagadda is the daughter of renowned producer Surender and Sathyavathi Akkineni and is the sister of actor Sumanth.

On the work front, Supriya began her acting career at the age of 11 as a child artist in Rao Gari Illu. Later, she made her debut in the lead role at the age of 18 with Pawan Kalyan’s starrer 1996 film Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi.