Adivi Sesh’s Major Records Lowest TRP For A TV Premiere, Performs Worse Than Ante Sundaraniki

Major, the film which depicted the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sobhita Dhulipala played the lead roles in this blockbuster hit. The film garnered tremendous box office collections, exceeding ₹66 crore, and stands as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2022.

Ante Sundaraniki, featuring Nani and Nazriya Nazim as the main leads, marked Nazriya’s debut in Telugu cinema. Vivek Athreya served as the writer and director of the film. Although the audience enjoyed the film, it failed to generate significant collections and fared poorly commercially.

In recent news, Major has broken the record of Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki in terms of the lowest TRP (Television Rating Point) on its initial telecast. Nani’s film achieved a TRP rating of 1.88, while Sesh’s film received an even lower rating of 1.87. Both films were aired on Gemini TV. Nowadays, the majority of the audience prefers watching content on OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms, leading to a decline in TV viewership and interest.

Ante Sundaraniki was released in theatres on 10 June 2022 and opened to positive reviews from critics. The film failed at the domestic box office, though it fared well in the overseas market. It grossed over $1 million overseas, making it Nani’s seventh film to do so. The film grossed over ₹38 crore worldwide.

Major grossed ₹64–66 crore gross worldwide. The film amassed a huge distributor share of ₹33.35 crore and emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. While the former film was a flop, Major had a successful run at the box office and yet couldn’t seem to amass enough viewership on television.

The trends of film performances have drastically changed since the arrival and popularisation of OTT platforms. While one may argue that the audience for each platform is different, we cannot ignore the fact that OTT platforms have made it easier for us to watch films based on our schedule and with zero advertisements as opposed to TV.