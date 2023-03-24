Adnan Sami is one of the most notable Indian musicians. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020 in recognition of his contribution to the field of music. We are familiar with his mesmerising tunes and irreplaceable works, but very little is known about his personal struggles in life. In a recent conversation with the storytelling platform Humans Of Bombay, the singer discusses his journey from Pakistan to India, his wait for Indian citizenship, his dedicated weight loss journey, his passion for music, and his search for love. In the interview, Adnan Sami also recalled the days when doctors gave him an ultimatum that he would not live for long due to his obesity issues.

When It Was a Do-or-Die Situation For Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami revealed, “In 2006, my doctor gave me 6 months to live because I was grossly overweight. I weighed 230kg. It became a do-or-die situation, and so I pushed through." He shared that many people around him believed that he would not achieve his goal and would say it was a ‘Herculean task’. However, the singer was fortunate to come across a nutritionist who motivated him. “I lost about 120 kg, moving on I changed my lifestyle and stayed focused," he said.

Later in the interview, Adnan Sami also claimed that he was not overweight his entire life and that he was in fact very fit as a teenager.

When People Alleged Adnan Sami Left Pakistan For Money

Adnan Sami also spoke out about how people reacted when he gave up his Pakistani citizenship and acquired Indian citizenship in 2016. He revealed that people in Pakistan had questioned his motives and claimed that he had moved to India in search of more money. The singer recalled defending himself, saying, “Excuse me, do you have any idea what my family background is? Do you have any idea that money has never been a factor in my life? I have been blessed to have been born and brought up in a very well-to-do, wealthy family. Money, if at all, I have given up a lot, because there’s a tremendous amount of stuff that I could have inherited from there (Pakistan) which I have given away."

The Tera Chehra singer revealed that despite the political turmoil between India and Pakistan, his father, who was a Pakistani diplomat, encouraged him to move to India, saying that “the way India has embraced you, you should also embrace it."

How Adnan Sami Was Hosted By Asha Bhosle In Mumbai

According to the singer, after he travelled to Mumbai, he was invited by the legendary singer Asha Bhosle to record an album in 1999. He stated that Asha Bhosle graciously hosted him and put him up at RD Burman’s home. Adnan Sami further revealed that this was the famous album Kabhi Toh Nazar Milayo that he recorded with Asha Bhosle.

Lastly, the successful musician said that he is not quite aware of the moment he became famous or that he thought that he had achieved a major goal in his career. He added that we all wait for the ‘I made it moment’ in our lives but are rarely aware of when it actually happens.

